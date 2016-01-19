Pühapäev, 30. oktoober 2016 |In English |На русском |Saada vihje |Tule tööle |Reklaam

Postimehe ristsõna: 30. oktoober 2016

Ragistaja
Ragistaja
/
/
:
Kirjuta toimetajalePrindi
Artikli märksõnadristsõna
Samal teemal
Postimehe ristsõna: 27. oktoober 2016

Postimehe ristsõna: 27. oktoober 2016

  Postimehe ristsõna: 26. oktoober 2016

Postimehe ristsõna: 26. oktoober 2016

 
Postimehe ristsõna: 25. oktoober 2016

Postimehe ristsõna: 25. oktoober 2016

  Postimehe ristsõna: 24. oktoober 2016

Postimehe ristsõna: 24. oktoober 2016

  Postimehe ristsõna: 23. oktoober 2016

Postimehe ristsõna: 23. oktoober 2016

 
Veel
Sisuturundus
postimees londonis margus hundi tegemisi jälgimas
Maaelu
võrkpall postimehes
Postimehe otseülekanded
Riia konverents
Eesti läks üle talveajale
Gallup

Kas kellakeeramine häirib sinu elurütmi?

Küsitluses on osalenud 3581 inimest
Telli Postimehe paberleht siitKuuluta Postimehe paberlehes
KalenderSudokuRistsõna
Päevakava
Just nüüd
30Okt Otseülekanne: IRLi volikogu arutab presidendivalimisi ja poliitolukorda (2)>
Täna17:00
30Okt Postimehe otsepilt: Tallinna Selver võõrustab Jekabpilsi>
Täna17:00
30Okt Postimehe otsepilt: Tartu Bigbankile sõidab külla ASK/Kuldiga>
Täna17:00
30Okt Postimehe otsepilt: TTÜ püüab võitu mängus Erzerzemega>
Täna17:00
30Okt Postimehe otsepilt: Rakvere loodab lätlaste selja prügiseks teha>
Viimased uudised
12:19
Rootsi zombijooksust võttis osa 2000 inimest
12:19
Kurbade armastajate duell
12:14
Otse: ülikiire Tänak alustas Walesi ralli viimast päeva kolme katsevõiduga (2)
12:05
Täna: Margus Hunt murrab esmakordselt Euroopas
12:04
Päevakäpad: kolmekuused kassipojad otsivad uut kodu
11:58
Postimehe ristsõna: 30. oktoober 2016
11:53
Siim-Sander Vene klubi on Ühisliigas viimasel kohal
11:51
Clintoni toetus on pärast FBI teadet kõikuma löönud
11:39
Veebi-toidupoed võtavad luubi alla ärikliendid
11:33
Kogenud itaallane võitis seitsmeaastase pausi järel MotoGP etapi
11:31
Ühendriikides süüdistatakse Uberi taksojuhti inimröövis
11:27
Kaitseväe kinnitusel peavad Eesti sillad Briti rasketankidele hästi vastu
10:54
Türgis vallandati seoses putšikatsega veel 10 000 riigitöölist (1)
10:51
Itaalia keskosa raputas taas tugev maavärin, paljud majad on rusudes (1)
10:45
11 fakti lennukitest, mida enamik inimesi ei tea
10:44
Tähe ja Puparti koduklubi tõusis Poolas juba teisele kohale
10:21
USA, Venemaa ja Jaapani astronaudid naasid ISS-ilt
10:12
Södertälje võitis, Kurbaselt meeskonna resultatiivsemate seas
09:36
Kümme nippi inimestelt, kes tegelevad jooksmisega
09:27
Martti Juhkami ja Renee Teppan tõusid Austrias klubi parimateks
Kõik viimased uudised
LUGEMISSOOVITUS
KODU                                                           
REIS                                 TEADUS
lemmik
TarbijaKõik
SIM-kaardiga elektriarvestid tõrguvad näitude edastamisel

SIM-kaardiga elektriarvestid tõrguvad näitude edastamisel (3)

Teadlane šokeerivast kanalavideost: kannibalism on tavaline

Teadlane šokeerivast kanalavideost: kannibalism on tavaline

Postimees katsetab: milline šokolaad praksub paremini?

Postimees katsetab: milline šokolaad praksub paremini?

11:39
Veebi-toidupoed võtavad luubi alla ärikliendid
29. okt
Paldiski lõunasadamas hukkus eile tööline
29. okt
Telekanalid liiguvad vaikselt, kuid sihikindlalt HD-pildi poole (4)
28. okt
Jäätis, mis parandab su tervisenäitajaid
VideoKõik
Pence'i lennuk sõitis New Yorgi lennujaamas maandumisrajalt välja

Pence'i lennuk sõitis New Yorgi lennujaamas maandumisrajalt välja

Video: Donald Trumpi tähe lõhkunud mees vabanes vanglast

Video: Donald Trumpi tähe lõhkunud mees vabanes vanglast

Täielik ülevaade! Mida pidi DJ Netsky raadio MyHits hommikuprogrammis tegema?

Täielik ülevaade! Mida pidi DJ Netsky raadio MyHits hommikuprogrammis tegema?

Teadus ja tehnikaKõik
Mis juhtuks Eestiga, kui kogu maakera jää ära sulaks?

Mis juhtuks Eestiga, kui kogu maakera jää ära sulaks? (7)

Tarmo Uustalu: kas tehismõistus peaks aru andma?

Tarmo Uustalu: kas tehismõistus peaks aru andma? (2)

Uus usaldusväärne rasestumisvastane vahend: süst meestele

Uus usaldusväärne rasestumisvastane vahend: süst meestele (1)

MajandusKõik
Põllumeeste toetuste süsteem vajab ühtlustamist

Põllumeeste toetuste süsteem vajab ühtlustamist (1)

Saksa minister: ELi põllumajandus ei saaks toetusteta hakkama

Saksa minister: ELi põllumajandus ei saaks toetusteta hakkama

Rõivas ja Sester kemplevad riigikogulaste nõukogudest tagasikutsumise üle

Rõivas ja Sester kemplevad riigikogulaste nõukogudest tagasikutsumise üle (4)

08:36
SEB: Aeglasem maailmakaubandus ei ole Eesti huvides (3)
29. okt
Norra meedia: ettevõtluses tuleb eeskuju võtta Eestist (11)
29. okt
Fitch võib tõsta Tallinna reitingut
29. okt
EL kiitis heaks kaubandusleppe Kanadaga
MaailmKõik
Itaalia keskosa raputas taas tugev maavärin, paljud majad on rusudes

Itaalia keskosa raputas taas tugev maavärin, paljud majad on rusudes (1)

Clintoni toetus on pärast FBI teadet kõikuma löönud

Clintoni toetus on pärast FBI teadet kõikuma löönud

Rootsi zombijooksust võttis osa 2000 inimest

Rootsi zombijooksust võttis osa 2000 inimest

11:31
Ühendriikides süüdistatakse Uberi taksojuhti inimröövis
10:54
Türgis vallandati seoses putšikatsega veel 10 000 riigitöölist (1)
10:21
USA, Venemaa ja Jaapani astronaudid naasid ISS-ilt
08:19
Islandi valimistel on Piraadipartei jäämas kolmandaks (1)
SportKõik
Jelena Välbe: Venemaal ei huvita Johaugi dopinguskandaal eriti kedagi

Jelena Välbe: Venemaal ei huvita Johaugi dopinguskandaal eriti kedagi

Suur galerii: peeti pilkupüüdvad Eesti meistrivõistlused kulturismis ja bikiinifitnessis

Suur galerii: peeti pilkupüüdvad Eesti meistrivõistlused kulturismis ja bikiinifitnessis (3)

Täna: Margus Hunt murrab esmakordselt Euroopas

Täna: Margus Hunt murrab esmakordselt Euroopas

12:14
Otse: ülikiire Tänak alustas Walesi ralli viimast päeva kolme katsevõiduga (2)
11:53
Siim-Sander Vene klubi on Ühisliigas viimasel kohal
11:33
Kogenud itaallane võitis seitsmeaastase pausi järel MotoGP etapi
10:44
Tähe ja Puparti koduklubi tõusis Poolas juba teisele kohale
NaineKõik
Kaie Kõrb: Keha on balletis ülioluline

Kaie Kõrb: Keha on balletis ülioluline

Kümme nippi inimestelt, kes tegelevad jooksmisega

Kümme nippi inimestelt, kes tegelevad jooksmisega

Eksperdid soovitavad lõhnaõli pihustada just sinna veidrasse kohta

Eksperdid soovitavad lõhnaõli pihustada just sinna veidrasse kohta

12:19
Kurbade armastajate duell
29. okt
Viis eredamat hetke Tallinna moenädalalt
29. okt
Peamine viga, mida inimesed pesumasinat kasutades teevad
29. okt
Vapper vanaproua kaitses ennast sissetungija eest paljaste käte ja ämbriga
TervisKõik
Bodypump – ruttu vormi! Või vigaseks?

Bodypump – ruttu vormi! Või vigaseks?

Perearst otsib ise haigla digiregistratuurist vastuvõtuaja

Perearst otsib ise haigla digiregistratuurist vastuvõtuaja (2)

Eesti haiged saavad arsti juurde masuaegse säästukava järgi

Eesti haiged saavad arsti juurde masuaegse säästukava järgi (5)

Maa eluKõik
Randivälja küla pereettevõte vajab hobuste ööpoti sisu

Randivälja küla pereettevõte vajab hobuste ööpoti sisu

Olle Horm: Euroopa seakasvatuses hakkab kriis läbi saama

Olle Horm: Euroopa seakasvatuses hakkab kriis läbi saama

Rahvusvaheline jaht tõi Taageperra 56 naiskütti

Rahvusvaheline jaht tõi Taageperra 56 naiskütti (1)

TallinnKõik
Lätlased üritasid kaubanduskeskusest varastada üle tuhande euro väärtuses riideid

Lätlased üritasid kaubanduskeskusest varastada üle tuhande euro väärtuses riideid

Ligi 6000 pealinna kodu ja ettevõtet jäi pärastlõunal elektrita

Ligi 6000 pealinna kodu ja ettevõtet jäi pärastlõunal elektrita

Reformierakond: Moskvas käinud Jufereva peaks volikogu ees aru andma

Reformierakond: Moskvas käinud Jufereva peaks volikogu ees aru andma (3)

Tartu PostimeesKõik
Võnnus keerati kella tantsukeerutuste vahel

Võnnus keerati kella tantsukeerutuste vahel

Uued pildid: Võnnu tantsumaratonile koguneb uusi tantsijaid

Uued pildid: Võnnu tantsumaratonile koguneb uusi tantsijaid

Lisatud galerii: Võnnu tantsumaraton võtab tuure üles

Lisatud galerii: Võnnu tantsumaraton võtab tuure üles

48h populaarsemad teemad
Aleppodonald trumpEdgar SavisaarEestiEuroopaEuroopa LiitinimesedisisJalgpallkoduKorvpallNATOPolitseiPrantsusmaapresidentprotsentiRootsiSaksamaaSoomeSuurbritanniaSüüriaTartuTürgiAmeerika ÜhendriigidVenemaaVõrkpall
Tänane lehtKõik
Perearst otsib ise haigla digiregistratuurist vastuvõtuaja

Perearst otsib ise haigla digiregistratuurist vastuvõtuaja (2)

Huligaan lahendas riiu kurikahoobiga

Huligaan lahendas riiu kurikahoobiga

Juhtkiri: loomad kaubamajas ja lollid liikluses

Juhtkiri: loomad kaubamajas ja lollid liikluses

ArvamusKõik
Tuul Sepp ja Siim Sepp: surmav sõltuvus, mida ühiskond ei teadvusta

Tuul Sepp ja Siim Sepp: surmav sõltuvus, mida ühiskond ei teadvusta (4)

Priit Pikamäe: Päevad, mis ajendasid küsima

Priit Pikamäe: Päevad, mis ajendasid küsima (1)

Jelena Skulskaja: isegi täitsa noortest saavad kord vanurid

Jelena Skulskaja: isegi täitsa noortest saavad kord vanurid (1)

KultuurKõik
Ja ma naeran et ma nutan...

Ja ma naeran et ma nutan...

Aja auk. Tüütu Björk

Aja auk. Tüütu Björk

Üks omapärane tüdruk

Üks omapärane tüdruk

ReisKõik
Bermuda kolmnurga müsteerium sai lahenduse

Bermuda kolmnurga müsteerium sai lahenduse (7)

Millistes riikides küsitakse autot rentides rahvusvahelist juhiluba?

Millistes riikides küsitakse autot rentides rahvusvahelist juhiluba?

7 vanglat, mis on turistidele avatud

7 vanglat, mis on turistidele avatud

KoduKõik
Fotod: noore isa nõukaajal ehitatud beebivoodis magab juba teine põlvkond

Fotod: noore isa nõukaajal ehitatud beebivoodis magab juba teine põlvkond

Halloween on ukse taga: lihtsad ideed koduse õuduspeo korraldamiseks

Halloween on ukse taga: lihtsad ideed koduse õuduspeo korraldamiseks (1)

Enne ja pärast: näotu vannitoa omapärane ja lõbus uus välimus

Enne ja pärast: näotu vannitoa omapärane ja lõbus uus välimus

LemmikKõik
Päevakäpad: kolmekuused kassipojad otsivad uut kodu

Päevakäpad: kolmekuused kassipojad otsivad uut kodu

Ragne Värk: jänes on meie perele parim lemmikloom

Ragne Värk: jänes on meie perele parim lemmikloom

Helsingis on lendoravate arv tõusnud

Helsingis on lendoravate arv tõusnud (1)

VIIMASED GALERIID

Galerii: muistse Rakvere lahingu toimumispaiga otsingud

Maavärin Itaalias

ISS-i kosmonaudid maandusid Kasahstanis

Viljandi raekoja kellade keeramine

Pärnu jahtklubi hooaja lõpetamine

Vaata kõiki galeriisid
SOOV.EE
Autode müükKinnisvaraKodukaubadSisesta oma kuulutus siit
Sünnipäevad

Palju õnne!

Margarita Voites, 80

laulja

Peep Ilmet, 68

luuletaja

Reet Jürna, 64

disainer

Uno Lõhmus, 64

õigusteadlane ja kohtunik

Toomas Luman, 57

majandustegelane

Ainar Ruussaar, 50

ajakirjanik

Horoskoop
Jäär
Sõnn
Kaksikud
Vähk
Lõvi
Neitsi
Kaalud
Skorpion
Ambur
Kaljukits
Veevalaja
Kalad
SetomaaKõik

Riigikogu Setomaa toetusrühm: Setomaa terviklikkus tuleb säilitada

Setomaal valiti aasta vanaema, aasta vanaisa, ilusaim kodu ja aasta ettevõtja

Setomaal valiti aasta vanaema, aasta vanaisa, ilusaim kodu ja aasta ettevõtja

Värskas toimub laupäeval üleriigiline käsitööettevõtluse foorum

Värskas toimub laupäeval üleriigiline käsitööettevõtluse foorum

60 PLUSSKõik
Uuendatud pakendiseadus: tasuta kilekotte ei saa ning miinimumhinda ei kehtestata

Uuendatud pakendiseadus: tasuta kilekotte ei saa ning miinimumhinda ei kehtestata

Tsahkna: pensioniiga oma klassikalisel kujul kaob

Tsahkna: pensioniiga oma klassikalisel kujul kaob

Tallinnas näeb haruldast bussikollektsiooni

Tallinnas näeb haruldast bussikollektsiooni

Arhiiv
Pärnu
Merevee tase langes taas väga madalale

Merevee tase langes taas väga madalale

30+: Hea prost töötab mõnuga

30+: Hea prost töötab mõnuga

Lähisuhtevägivalla ohver: küsid, miks ma seda suhet ei lõpeta ega ära tule

Lähisuhtevägivalla ohver: küsid, miks ma seda suhet ei lõpeta ega ära tule

Viljandi
Komöödiatäht Herbert Ving jagas folgitegijatele soovitusi

Komöödiatäht Herbert Ving jagas folgitegijatele soovitusi

Seeneline trehvas haruldust juba neljandat aastat

Seeneline trehvas haruldust juba neljandat aastat

Kolm ei ole kohtu seadus – kogenud kurjategija pääses aasta jooksul kolmel korral vanglast

Kolm ei ole kohtu seadus – kogenud kurjategija pääses aasta jooksul kolmel korral vanglast

Rakvere
Detektoristide leitud esemed lahingupaigale ei viita

Detektoristide leitud esemed lahingupaigale ei viita

Raamatukogu hoidmine liigub ajastu ja muutuste tuules

Raamatukogu hoidmine liigub ajastu ja muutuste tuules

Vana kooli punkbänd Süütu Vanaema tähistab suurt sünnipäeva

Vana kooli punkbänd Süütu Vanaema tähistab suurt sünnipäeva

Paide
Video: põlenud KEA keskus kukkus kokku kui kaardimaja

Video: põlenud KEA keskus kukkus kokku kui kaardimaja

Paides põles lahtise leegiga endine KEA keskus

Paides põles lahtise leegiga endine KEA keskus (1)

Kass püüdis kinni kummalise eluka

Kass püüdis kinni kummalise eluka

VALGA
Eakas juht sõitis jalakäijale otsa

Eakas juht sõitis jalakäijale otsa

Valgas sünnib uus muusikafestival

Valgas sünnib uus muusikafestival

Golfihooaeg lõppes lõbusa võistlusega

Golfihooaeg lõppes lõbusa võistlusega

Liitu Postimehe uudiskirjaga ja ole kursis päeva olulisimate uudistega!
Vali omale meelepärased teemad:
Aitäh, et liitusid
Postimehe uudiskirjaga!
Juba homme jõuab esimene uudiskiri sinuni.
TAGASI POSTIMEHE LEHELE