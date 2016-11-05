Laupäev, 5. november 2016 |In English |На русском |Saada vihje |Tule tööle |Reklaam

Postimehe ristsõna: 5. november 2016

Ragistaja
Ragistaja
/
/
:
Kirjuta toimetajalePrindi
Artikli märksõnadristsõna
Samal teemal
Postimehe ristsõna: 3. november 2016

Postimehe ristsõna: 3. november 2016

  Postimehe ristsõna: 2. november 2016

Postimehe ristsõna: 2. november 2016

  Postimehe ristsõna: 1. november 2016

Postimehe ristsõna: 1. november 2016

 
Veel
USA SAAB PEAGI UUE PRESIDENDI
Sisuturundus
Valitsus on kriisis
Nädala näod
Naine
Elu24
Telli Postimehe paberleht siitKuuluta Postimehe paberlehes
KalenderSudokuRistsõna
Päevakava
Just nüüd
5Nov Otseülekanne: Eesti Kultuuri Koja aastakonverents>
Just nüüd
5Nov Keskerakonna kongress>
Just nüüd
5Nov Jalgpalli otsepilt: medal või mitte midagi? Levadia ja Flora peavad suure heitluse>
Just nüüd
5Nov Jalgpalli otsepilt: Paide tahab Zahovaiko väärikalt treeneripingile saata>
Homme17:00
6Nov Postimehe otsepilt: Järvamaa jahib koduplatsil TTÜ vastu avavõitu>
Viimased uudised
13:39
Doktoritöö uuris, kuidas suhtuda levivatesse uue vaimsuse õpetustesse? (1)
13:27
Stroll pidi Williamsile lepingu eest maksma 80 miljonit eurot
13:06
Nigeeriast leiti järjekordne röövitud koolitüdruk
13:02
Keskerakonna kongress surus laadalised nurga taha
13:00
Paide parkimises valitseb paras segadus
12:56
Janar Soo lahkub Kalev/Cramost
12:51
Jalgpalli otsepilt: Paide tahab Zahovaiko väärikalt treeneripingile saata
12:50
Vene meedia toetab varjamatult Donald Trumpi
12:46
Kohvik, kus asuvad tööle seksirobotid
12:46
Otse: Kalju ja Infonet heitlevad meistritiitli nimel
12:44
Jalgpalli otsepilt: medal või mitte midagi? Levadia ja Flora peavad suure heitluse
12:40
Kristel Mardisoo: usun, et koer valib omaniku, mitte vastupidi
12:34
Skandaal Norras: noorte MMil anti sportlastele astmaravimeid
12:14
Zuckerberg läheb Saksamaal kohtu alla (1)
12:04
Kodus napilt kaotanud Kohila jätkab eurosarja
11:58
Postimehe ristsõna: 5. november 2016
11:56
Galerii: lõunakorealased nõuavad presidendi tagasiastumist
11:47
Oktoobris lendas mandri ja saarte vahel üle 2000 inimese
11:38
Fellaini kehvade tulemuste valguses: meeskond usaldab Mourinhot
11:30
Maanteeamet: sõidueksamite järjekordi kasvatavad rohked läbikukkumised
Kõik viimased uudised
LUGEMISSOOVITUS
KODU                                                           
REIS                                 TEADUS
lemmik
TarbijaKõik
Lätis oli käibel tervisele ohtlik raha

Lätis oli käibel tervisele ohtlik raha

Miks Eesti võtab ära viiendiku Venemaa pensionist?

Miks Eesti võtab ära viiendiku Venemaa pensionist? (18)

Maanteeamet: sõidueksamite järjekordi kasvatavad rohked läbikukkumised

Maanteeamet: sõidueksamite järjekordi kasvatavad rohked läbikukkumised

10:51
Vaata, millisest poest saab kõige odavama lumeharja või jääkraabitsa
4. nov
Puust ja punaseks: millised autod sobivad veganitele
4. nov
Üheksa asja, mida inimesed sinu kohta esmakohtumisel otsustavad
4. nov
Vaata, mis muutub reisija jaoks Nordica ühinemisel LOTiga
VideoKõik
Fotod ja video: vastu puud paiskunud Subaru juht sai vigastada

Fotod ja video: vastu puud paiskunud Subaru juht sai vigastada (2)

Fotod ja video: suverehvidega maastur sõitis Tallinnas mööblipoodi sisse

Fotod ja video: suverehvidega maastur sõitis Tallinnas mööblipoodi sisse (1)

Keskerakonna esimeheks kandideerivad Toom ja Ratas

Keskerakonna esimeheks kandideerivad Toom ja Ratas (15)

Teadus ja tehnikaKõik
Miks ajas eestlaste innovaatiline Smart-ID mobiilioperaatorid pöördesse?

Miks ajas eestlaste innovaatiline Smart-ID mobiilioperaatorid pöördesse? (2)

Video: Hiina lasi orbiidile oma kõigi aegade võimsaima kosmoseraketi

Video: Hiina lasi orbiidile oma kõigi aegade võimsaima kosmoseraketi (2)

Kuidas konnakullesed kliimamuutuse pärast taimetoitlasteks hakkavad

Kuidas konnakullesed kliimamuutuse pärast taimetoitlasteks hakkavad

MajandusKõik
Alanud on Nordica erastamine

Alanud on Nordica erastamine (1)

USA börsidel 36 aasta pikim langusperiood

USA börsidel 36 aasta pikim langusperiood

Eestlaste lihaisu kasvab suure kiirusega

Eestlaste lihaisu kasvab suure kiirusega

11:47
Oktoobris lendas mandri ja saarte vahel üle 2000 inimese
00:56
Venemaa aastainflatsioon langes oktoobris 6,1 protsendi tasemele
4. nov
Saksamaa Elbe liinil sõitvad laevad lahkuvad Eesti lipu alt
4. nov
Ardo Ojasalu: tulumaksu alandamine dividendidelt majandust ei elavda (3)
MaailmKõik
Nigeeriast leiti järjekordne röövitud koolitüdruk

Nigeeriast leiti järjekordne röövitud koolitüdruk

Vene meedia toetab varjamatult Donald Trumpi

Vene meedia toetab varjamatult Donald Trumpi

Zuckerberg läheb Saksamaal kohtu alla

Zuckerberg läheb Saksamaal kohtu alla (1)

11:56
Galerii: lõunakorealased nõuavad presidendi tagasiastumist
11:25
Kolm ülinappi presidendiheitlust Ameerika ajaloos (1)
10:58
New Yorgis hukkus tulevahetuses politseinik
10:28
Ameerika politsei avastas konteinerisse aheldatud naisterahva
SportKõik
Jalgpalli otsepilt: medal või mitte midagi? Levadia ja Flora peavad suure heitluse

Jalgpalli otsepilt: medal või mitte midagi? Levadia ja Flora peavad suure heitluse

Vägev lõppmäng selgitab meistri... võib-olla

Vägev lõppmäng selgitab meistri... võib-olla

Skandaal Norras: noorte MMil anti sportlastele astmaravimeid

Skandaal Norras: noorte MMil anti sportlastele astmaravimeid

13:27
Stroll pidi Williamsile lepingu eest maksma 80 miljonit eurot
12:56
Janar Soo lahkub Kalev/Cramost
12:51
Jalgpalli otsepilt: Paide tahab Zahovaiko väärikalt treeneripingile saata
12:46
Otse: Kalju ja Infonet heitlevad meistritiitli nimel
NaineKõik
Postimehe nädalahoroskoop 5.-11. november 2016

Postimehe nädalahoroskoop 5.-11. november 2016

Hiina messil tutvustatakse Eesti toitu

Hiina messil tutvustatakse Eesti toitu

Tallinnas avas uksed suurim Eesti disainitoodete kingipood

Tallinnas avas uksed suurim Eesti disainitoodete kingipood

4. nov
Viis pluss-suuruses modelli, keda Instagrammis järgida
4. nov
Vaata, kuidas ilma visplita vahukoort vahustada
4. nov
Vaata, kuidas pakkida ilutooteid nii, et nad kotis laiali ei läheks
4. nov
Üheksa märki, mis introverti teistest eristavad
TervisKõik
Hooldekodus on liiga vähe kohti

Hooldekodus on liiga vähe kohti

Lapsed ei lähe paksuks mitte talvel vaid suvel

Lapsed ei lähe paksuks mitte talvel vaid suvel

Kanada arsti süüdistatakse patsientide oma spermaga viljastamises

Kanada arsti süüdistatakse patsientide oma spermaga viljastamises

Gallup

Küsitluses on osalenud  inimest
Maa eluKõik
Biomenu maheköök on tootmises oma niši leidnud

Biomenu maheköök on tootmises oma niši leidnud

Teeseent on aastasadu peetud suurepäraseks tervendajaks

Teeseent on aastasadu peetud suurepäraseks tervendajaks

On aeg toita oma aia linde

On aeg toita oma aia linde

TallinnKõik
Fotod ja video: vastu puud paiskunud Subaru juht sai vigastada

Fotod ja video: vastu puud paiskunud Subaru juht sai vigastada (2)

Fotod ja video: suverehvidega maastur sõitis Tallinnas mööblipoodi sisse

Fotod ja video: suverehvidega maastur sõitis Tallinnas mööblipoodi sisse (1)

Spetsialistid ei suutnudki tuvastada, mis aine D-terminalis paanikat külvas

Spetsialistid ei suutnudki tuvastada, mis aine D-terminalis paanikat külvas (2)

Tartu PostimeesKõik
Tartu jalgpalli kunagine suurlootus tõmbab karjäärile joone alla

Tartu jalgpalli kunagine suurlootus tõmbab karjäärile joone alla

Üks ja sama maantee, aga olud nagu öö ja päev

Üks ja sama maantee, aga olud nagu öö ja päev (2)

Kallaste võlakoorem ähvardab Peipsi vallale vee peale tõmmata

Kallaste võlakoorem ähvardab Peipsi vallale vee peale tõmmata

48h populaarsemad teemad
donald trumpEdgar SavisaarEestiEuroopaEuroopa LiitinimesedJalgpallEesti KeskerakondkoduKorvpallLiiklusõnnetusNATOOtt TänakPolitseiPrantsusmaapresidentprotsentiRootsiSaksamaaSoomeSuurbritanniaSüüriaTürgiAmeerika ÜhendriigidVenemaaVõrkpall
Tänane lehtKõik

Oravad said semudelt kambaka

Rõivas: mingit kriisi ma ei järeldaks

Rõivas: mingit kriisi ma ei järeldaks

Можно на русском, aga vastan eesti keeles (1)

ArvamusKõik
David Satter: Clintoni võit viiks Ameerika kriisi ja ohustaks maailma

David Satter: Clintoni võit viiks Ameerika kriisi ja ohustaks maailma

Taavi Minnik: Steven Seagal – nüüdsest kuulus Venemaa näitleja ja Putini esipensionär

Taavi Minnik: Steven Seagal – nüüdsest kuulus Venemaa näitleja ja Putini esipensionär (1)

Juhtkiri: Eesti poliitika tõehetk

Juhtkiri: Eesti poliitika tõehetk (11)

KultuurKõik
Video: Ain Angeriga teatrimaailma kulisside taga

Video: Ain Angeriga teatrimaailma kulisside taga

Eesti suurte maestrote sarjas ilmus kolm plaati

Eesti suurte maestrote sarjas ilmus kolm plaati

Puuvillakiu reis ümber maailma

Puuvillakiu reis ümber maailma

ReisKõik
Mida peaks teadma Veneetsia võimalikust turistipiirangust

Mida peaks teadma Veneetsia võimalikust turistipiirangust

Saddam Husseini palees avati muuseum

Saddam Husseini palees avati muuseum

Selline näeb välja kõige täpsem maakaart

Selline näeb välja kõige täpsem maakaart

KoduKõik
Nutikas koduperenaine teenib oma kodu abil uskumatuid rahasummasid

Nutikas koduperenaine teenib oma kodu abil uskumatuid rahasummasid (1)

See ebatavalise koostisosaga šokolaadijook on saavutanud maailmas tohutu populaarsuse

See ebatavalise koostisosaga šokolaadijook on saavutanud maailmas tohutu populaarsuse (1)

5 põhjust, miks on majas elada parem kui korteris

5 põhjust, miks on majas elada parem kui korteris

LemmikKõik
Vaata, millised on populaarsed kassinimed Eestis

Vaata, millised on populaarsed kassinimed Eestis

Kristel Mardisoo: usun, et koer valib omaniku, mitte vastupidi

Kristel Mardisoo: usun, et koer valib omaniku, mitte vastupidi

Päevakäpp: koer Täpi ootab kodupakkumisi

Päevakäpp: koer Täpi ootab kodupakkumisi

VIIMASED GALERIID

Paide novembrilaat

Paide parkimine Keskerakonna kongressi ajal

Karski sügislaat

Mardilaat Tõrvas

Meeleavaldus Lõuna-Korea presidendi vastu

Vaata kõiki galeriisid
SOOV.EE
Autode müükKinnisvaraKodukaubadSisesta oma kuulutus siit
Sünnipäevad

Palju õnne!

Vello Salo

91

Vello Salo

teoloog ja kirjastaja

Helle Laas, 75

nukunäitleja ja lastekirjanik

Toomas Sildam, 55

endine ajakirjanik ja presidendi nõunik

Urmas Kirs, 50

jalgpallur

Marika Aidla, 48

tantsija

Tuuli Koch, 38

ajakirjanik

Kaido Höövelson (Baruto), 32

sumomaadleja

Horoskoop
Jäär
Sõnn
Kaksikud
Vähk
Lõvi
Neitsi
Kaalud
Skorpion
Ambur
Kaljukits
Veevalaja
Kalad
SetomaaKõik

Riigikogu Setomaa toetusrühm: Setomaa terviklikkus tuleb säilitada

Setomaal valiti aasta vanaema, aasta vanaisa, ilusaim kodu ja aasta ettevõtja

Setomaal valiti aasta vanaema, aasta vanaisa, ilusaim kodu ja aasta ettevõtja

Värskas toimub laupäeval üleriigiline käsitööettevõtluse foorum

Värskas toimub laupäeval üleriigiline käsitööettevõtluse foorum

60 PLUSSKõik

Otseülekanne: visioonikonverents Pension 2050

Suured tänud, Mait jope!

Suured tänud, Mait jope!

Isegi mõõdukas muusika õppimine lapsepõlves kaitseb dementsuse eest

Isegi mõõdukas muusika õppimine lapsepõlves kaitseb dementsuse eest

Arhiiv
Pärnu
Kümnekilone lõhe võitles hülgega

Kümnekilone lõhe võitles hülgega (2)

Hindrek Pulk käis karikamängus väljakul

Hindrek Pulk käis karikamängus väljakul

Ahaste lähistel hukkus liiklusõnnetuses autojuht

Ahaste lähistel hukkus liiklusõnnetuses autojuht

Viljandi
Komöödiatäht Herbert Ving jagas folgitegijatele soovitusi

Komöödiatäht Herbert Ving jagas folgitegijatele soovitusi

Seeneline trehvas haruldust juba neljandat aastat

Seeneline trehvas haruldust juba neljandat aastat

Kolm ei ole kohtu seadus – kogenud kurjategija pääses aasta jooksul kolmel korral vanglast

Kolm ei ole kohtu seadus – kogenud kurjategija pääses aasta jooksul kolmel korral vanglast

Rakvere
Ohutusjärelevalve inspektorid korraldavad reidi hoolekandeasutustes

Ohutusjärelevalve inspektorid korraldavad reidi hoolekandeasutustes

Juhuslikult ostetud araabiakeelne raamat aitab Kunda õpetajat

Juhuslikult ostetud araabiakeelne raamat aitab Kunda õpetajat

Videointervjuu: mis põhjustas traagilise liiklusõnnetuse

Videointervjuu: mis põhjustas traagilise liiklusõnnetuse

Paide
Video: põlenud KEA keskus kukkus kokku kui kaardimaja

Video: põlenud KEA keskus kukkus kokku kui kaardimaja

Paides põles lahtise leegiga endine KEA keskus

Paides põles lahtise leegiga endine KEA keskus (1)

Kass püüdis kinni kummalise eluka

Kass püüdis kinni kummalise eluka

VALGA
Ööjooksumaratonil saab ka suusatada

Ööjooksumaratonil saab ka suusatada

Korterist varastati rahakott

Korterist varastati rahakott

Kuigatsi külamajas tulekul järjekordne kabeturniir

Kuigatsi külamajas tulekul järjekordne kabeturniir

Liitu Postimehe uudiskirjaga ja ole kursis päeva olulisimate uudistega!
Vali omale meelepärased teemad:
Aitäh, et liitusid
Postimehe uudiskirjaga!
Juba homme jõuab esimene uudiskiri sinuni.
TAGASI POSTIMEHE LEHELE