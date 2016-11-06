Pühapäev, 6. november 2016 |In English |На русском |Saada vihje |Tule tööle |Reklaam

Postimehe ristsõna: 6. november 2016

Ragistaja
Ragistaja
/
/
:
Kirjuta toimetajalePrindi
Artikli märksõnadristsõna
Samal teemal
Postimehe ristsõna: 3. november 2016

Postimehe ristsõna: 3. november 2016

  Postimehe ristsõna: 2. november 2016

Postimehe ristsõna: 2. november 2016

  Postimehe ristsõna: 1. november 2016

Postimehe ristsõna: 1. november 2016

 
Veel
OPOSITSIOON VALMISTUB PEAMINISTRI UMBUSALDAMISEKS
Sisuturundus
Uued tuuled Keskerakonnas
Infonet tuli Eesti meistriks
Uued tuuled Keskerakonnas
suur jalgpallilaupäev
Telli Postimehe paberleht siitKuuluta Postimehe paberlehes
KalenderSudokuRistsõna
Päevakava
Täna17:00
6Nov Postimehe otsepilt: Järvamaa jahib koduplatsil TTÜ vastu avavõitu>
Viimased uudised
13:48
Tottenhami tabas suure derbi eel valus uudis
13:48
Kindaaeg on käes!
13:43
Marika Priske: president Kaljulaidi mõtted on oluliseks suunanäitajaks
13:37
Pirita kortermajast leitud madu tagastati omanikule
13:29
Koalitsiooniväed alustasid pealetungi ISISe pealinnale
13:20
Hollandi tennisist võttis Tallinna turniirilt maksimumi
13:14
Tallinnas Vabaduse väljaku juures oli liiklus häiritud
12:55
Saksa president muretseb Trumpi võidu pärast (1)
12:47
Ricciardo selgitas, miks Vettel sel aastal nii närviline on
12:28
Ameerika politseinik valmistas kodutule roojavõileiva
12:27
Lugejamäng: kirjuta oma lemmikloomast ja võida fotosessioon
12:24
Luts ja Bohemians võtsid Slavialt viigi
12:14
Indrek Lillemägi: algaja koolijuhi päevik - supp peab maha loksuma
12:02
Bonaparte muutus Bonaks
11:59
Legendaarne ralli tahab taas pääseda autoralli MM-sarja võistluskalendrisse
11:58
Postimehe ristsõna: 6. november 2016
11:57
Vatikan mõistis hukka vaimuliku rünnaku homoabieludele
11:31
Poetöötaja varastas kassadest aastate jooksul 49 000 eurot
11:31
Fotod: kanalisatsioonikaev ootab jäisel tänaval sissekukkujaid (3)
11:28
Romanjuk püstitas Itaalias uue Eesti hooaja tippmargi
Kõik viimased uudised
LUGEMISSOOVITUS
KODU                                                           
REIS                                 TEADUS
lemmik
TarbijaKõik
Uuring: enam kui kolmveerand sõidukijuhtidest eelistab naastrehve

Uuring: enam kui kolmveerand sõidukijuhtidest eelistab naastrehve (6)

Vaata, millisest poest saab kõige odavama lumeharja või jääkraabitsa

Vaata, millisest poest saab kõige odavama lumeharja või jääkraabitsa

Proovi järele: viis alkoholivaba kokteili firmapidudeks

Proovi järele: viis alkoholivaba kokteili firmapidudeks

11:13
Kaheksa põnevat seika Eesti piima ajaloost
5. nov
Ballett, see kuninglik tants...
5. nov
Lugeja küsib: miks leidub ketšupis nii palju suhkrut?
5. nov
Maanteeamet: sõidueksamite järjekordi kasvatavad rohked läbikukkumised
VideoKõik
Fotod ja video: vastu puud paiskunud Subaru juht sai vigastada

Fotod ja video: vastu puud paiskunud Subaru juht sai vigastada (2)

Fotod ja video: suverehvidega maastur sõitis Tallinnas mööblipoodi sisse

Fotod ja video: suverehvidega maastur sõitis Tallinnas mööblipoodi sisse (1)

Keskerakonna esimeheks kandideerivad Toom ja Ratas

Keskerakonna esimeheks kandideerivad Toom ja Ratas (15)

Teadus ja tehnikaKõik
Miks ajas eestlaste innovaatiline Smart-ID mobiilioperaatorid pöördesse?

Miks ajas eestlaste innovaatiline Smart-ID mobiilioperaatorid pöördesse? (2)

Video: Hiina lasi orbiidile oma kõigi aegade võimsaima kosmoseraketi

Video: Hiina lasi orbiidile oma kõigi aegade võimsaima kosmoseraketi (4)

Kuidas konnakullesed kliimamuutuse pärast taimetoitlasteks hakkavad

Kuidas konnakullesed kliimamuutuse pärast taimetoitlasteks hakkavad

MajandusKõik
Oktoobris lendas mandri ja saarte vahel üle 2000 inimese

Oktoobris lendas mandri ja saarte vahel üle 2000 inimese

Ettevõtlikud naised valisid Helve Särgava aasta naiseks

Ettevõtlikud naised valisid Helve Särgava aasta naiseks

Miks ajas eestlaste innovaatiline Smart-ID mobiilioperaatorid pöördesse?

Miks ajas eestlaste innovaatiline Smart-ID mobiilioperaatorid pöördesse? (2)

5. nov
Väikeinvestorite eestvedaja: saaksin enne peksa, kui investeeriksin Investorite Liidu kaudu
5. nov
Rõivas rääkis oma Hiina kolleegile Tallinna-Helsingi tunneli ideest (3)
5. nov
USA börsidel 36 aasta pikim langusperiood
5. nov
Eestlaste lihaisu kasvab suure kiirusega
MaailmKõik
Koalitsiooniväed alustasid pealetungi ISISe pealinnale

Koalitsiooniväed alustasid pealetungi ISISe pealinnale

Saksa president muretseb Trumpi võidu pärast

Saksa president muretseb Trumpi võidu pärast (1)

Ameerika politseinik valmistas kodutule roojavõileiva

Ameerika politseinik valmistas kodutule roojavõileiva

11:57
Vatikan mõistis hukka vaimuliku rünnaku homoabieludele
11:24
Video: Itaalia meeleavaldajad kaklesid politseiga
10:56
Ekspert: Venemaal võib olla 1,3 miljonit HIV-positiivset
10:26
Ameerika sarimõrvar tunnistas üles seitse tapmist
SportKõik
Rallibossid andsid järele ning Ogier sai oma tahtmise

Rallibossid andsid järele ning Ogier sai oma tahtmise

Liverpool võib tõusta täna liigatabeli ainuliidriks

Liverpool võib tõusta täna liigatabeli ainuliidriks

Video: andekad Norra kooliõpilased parodeerisid Johaugi pressikonverentsi

Video: andekad Norra kooliõpilased parodeerisid Johaugi pressikonverentsi

13:48
Tottenhami tabas suure derbi eel valus uudis
13:20
Hollandi tennisist võttis Tallinna turniirilt maksimumi
12:47
Ricciardo selgitas, miks Vettel sel aastal nii närviline on
12:24
Luts ja Bohemians võtsid Slavialt viigi
NaineKõik
Kindaaeg on käes!

Kindaaeg on käes!

Bonaparte muutus Bonaks

Bonaparte muutus Bonaks

Mummukeste pähklised juustud

Mummukeste pähklised juustud

5. nov
Silver Sepp: lapse ja isa omavahelised salategevused tähistavad tugevat liitu ja pühendumist
5. nov
Teismeline maadluse tulevikutäht Maarja Plaser: sihiks on olümpia!
5. nov
Parem kummaline kui kaunis
5. nov
Eesti toidu kuu sündmustel osales üle 75 000 külastaja
TervisKõik
Edetabel: neid kümmet ravimit kasutatakse Eestis kõige rohkem

Edetabel: neid kümmet ravimit kasutatakse Eestis kõige rohkem

Hooldekodus on liiga vähe kohti

Hooldekodus on liiga vähe kohti (3)

Eesti mees, kes saab liigutada vaid pead: toetan eutanaasiat, aga praegu läheb mul selle soovimiseks liiga hästi

Eesti mees, kes saab liigutada vaid pead: toetan eutanaasiat, aga praegu läheb mul selle soovimiseks liiga hästi (4)

Gallup

Küsitluses on osalenud  inimest
Maa eluKõik
Biomenu maheköök on tootmises oma niši leidnud

Biomenu maheköök on tootmises oma niši leidnud

Teeseent on aastasadu peetud suurepäraseks tervendajaks

Teeseent on aastasadu peetud suurepäraseks tervendajaks

On aeg toita oma aia linde

On aeg toita oma aia linde

TallinnKõik
Fotod ja video: vastu puud paiskunud Subaru juht sai vigastada

Fotod ja video: vastu puud paiskunud Subaru juht sai vigastada (2)

Fotod ja video: suverehvidega maastur sõitis Tallinnas mööblipoodi sisse

Fotod ja video: suverehvidega maastur sõitis Tallinnas mööblipoodi sisse (1)

Balti jaama turg laieneb igas suunas

Balti jaama turg laieneb igas suunas (2)

Tartu PostimeesKõik
Tammeka lustis talvises suvepealinnas

Tammeka lustis talvises suvepealinnas

Tartu jalgpalli kunagine suurlootus tõmbab karjäärile joone alla

Tartu jalgpalli kunagine suurlootus tõmbab karjäärile joone alla

Bibliograafist kasvas kõrgelt tunnustatud koorijuht ja helilooja

Bibliograafist kasvas kõrgelt tunnustatud koorijuht ja helilooja

48h populaarsemad teemad
donald trumpEdgar SavisaarEestiEuroopaEuroopa LiitinimesedIraakIslamiriikJalgpallEesti KeskerakondkoduKorvpallLiiklusõnnetusNATOPolitseiPrantsusmaapresidentprotsentiSaksamaaSoomeSuurbritanniaSüüriaTürgiAmeerika ÜhendriigidVenemaaVõrkpall
Tänane lehtKõik

Oravad said semudelt kambaka

Rõivas: mingit kriisi ma ei järeldaks

Rõivas: mingit kriisi ma ei järeldaks

Можно на русском, aga vastan eesti keeles (1)

ArvamusKõik
David Satter: Clintoni võit viiks Ameerika kriisi ja ohustaks maailma

David Satter: Clintoni võit viiks Ameerika kriisi ja ohustaks maailma

Taavi Minnik: Steven Seagal – nüüdsest kuulus Venemaa näitleja ja Putini esipensionär

Taavi Minnik: Steven Seagal – nüüdsest kuulus Venemaa näitleja ja Putini esipensionär (5)

Juhtkiri: Eesti poliitika tõehetk

Juhtkiri: Eesti poliitika tõehetk (11)

KultuurKõik
Video: Ain Angeriga teatrimaailma kulisside taga

Video: Ain Angeriga teatrimaailma kulisside taga

Eesti suurte maestrote sarjas ilmus kolm plaati

Eesti suurte maestrote sarjas ilmus kolm plaati

Puuvillakiu reis ümber maailma

Puuvillakiu reis ümber maailma

ReisKõik
Mida peaks teadma Veneetsia võimalikust turistipiirangust

Mida peaks teadma Veneetsia võimalikust turistipiirangust

Saddam Husseini palees avati muuseum

Saddam Husseini palees avati muuseum

Selline näeb välja kõige täpsem maakaart

Selline näeb välja kõige täpsem maakaart

KoduKõik
Hommikusöögiidee nädalavahetuseks: imemaitsev kana-quiche

Hommikusöögiidee nädalavahetuseks: imemaitsev kana-quiche

Nutikas idee: anna vanale külmkapile selle lihtsa nipiga uus stiilne välimus

Nutikas idee: anna vanale külmkapile selle lihtsa nipiga uus stiilne välimus

Enne ja pärast: vana kummutit ehib pärast muutust Eesti kuulsa maalikunstniku pilt

Enne ja pärast: vana kummutit ehib pärast muutust Eesti kuulsa maalikunstniku pilt

LemmikKõik
Pirita kortermajast leitud madu tagastati omanikule

Pirita kortermajast leitud madu tagastati omanikule

Päevakäpp: koer Täpi ootab kodupakkumisi

Päevakäpp: koer Täpi ootab kodupakkumisi

Vaata, millised on populaarsed koeranimed Eestis

Vaata, millised on populaarsed koeranimed Eestis

VIIMASED GALERIID

Pommioht Vabaduse väljaku juures

Taimetoidumess 2016

Ohtlik auk Tartus

Leiger asus teele

Manny Pacquiao - Jessie Vargas

Vaata kõiki galeriisid
SOOV.EE
Autode müükKinnisvaraKodukaubadSisesta oma kuulutus siit
Sünnipäevad

Palju õnne!

Siim-Valmar Kiisler

51

Siim-Valmar Kiisler

poliitik

Ando Leps, 81

jurist

Aleksander Eelmaa, 70

näitleja

Viivi Luik, 70

kirjanik

Toomas Väli, 68

kirurg

Mare Tommingas, 57

balletiartist ja lavastaja

Mait Käbin, 50

korvpallur ja treener

Peep Vardja, 49

võistlustantsija

Gerli Padar, 37

laulja

Horoskoop
Jäär
Sõnn
Kaksikud
Vähk
Lõvi
Neitsi
Kaalud
Skorpion
Ambur
Kaljukits
Veevalaja
Kalad
SetomaaKõik

Riigikogu Setomaa toetusrühm: Setomaa terviklikkus tuleb säilitada

Setomaal valiti aasta vanaema, aasta vanaisa, ilusaim kodu ja aasta ettevõtja

Setomaal valiti aasta vanaema, aasta vanaisa, ilusaim kodu ja aasta ettevõtja

Värskas toimub laupäeval üleriigiline käsitööettevõtluse foorum

Värskas toimub laupäeval üleriigiline käsitööettevõtluse foorum

60 PLUSSKõik

Otseülekanne: visioonikonverents Pension 2050

Suured tänud, Mait jope!

Suured tänud, Mait jope!

Isegi mõõdukas muusika õppimine lapsepõlves kaitseb dementsuse eest

Isegi mõõdukas muusika õppimine lapsepõlves kaitseb dementsuse eest

Arhiiv
Pärnu
Kümnekilone lõhe võitles hülgega

Kümnekilone lõhe võitles hülgega (2)

Hindrek Pulk käis karikamängus väljakul

Hindrek Pulk käis karikamängus väljakul

Ahaste lähistel hukkus liiklusõnnetuses autojuht

Ahaste lähistel hukkus liiklusõnnetuses autojuht

Viljandi
Komöödiatäht Herbert Ving jagas folgitegijatele soovitusi

Komöödiatäht Herbert Ving jagas folgitegijatele soovitusi

Seeneline trehvas haruldust juba neljandat aastat

Seeneline trehvas haruldust juba neljandat aastat

Kolm ei ole kohtu seadus – kogenud kurjategija pääses aasta jooksul kolmel korral vanglast

Kolm ei ole kohtu seadus – kogenud kurjategija pääses aasta jooksul kolmel korral vanglast

Rakvere
Ohutusjärelevalve inspektorid korraldavad reidi hoolekandeasutustes

Ohutusjärelevalve inspektorid korraldavad reidi hoolekandeasutustes

Juhuslikult ostetud araabiakeelne raamat aitab Kunda õpetajat

Juhuslikult ostetud araabiakeelne raamat aitab Kunda õpetajat

Videointervjuu: mis põhjustas traagilise liiklusõnnetuse

Videointervjuu: mis põhjustas traagilise liiklusõnnetuse

Paide
Video: põlenud KEA keskus kukkus kokku kui kaardimaja

Video: põlenud KEA keskus kukkus kokku kui kaardimaja

Paides põles lahtise leegiga endine KEA keskus

Paides põles lahtise leegiga endine KEA keskus (1)

Kass püüdis kinni kummalise eluka

Kass püüdis kinni kummalise eluka

VALGA
Ööjooksumaratonil saab ka suusatada

Ööjooksumaratonil saab ka suusatada

Korterist varastati rahakott

Korterist varastati rahakott

Kuigatsi külamajas tulekul järjekordne kabeturniir

Kuigatsi külamajas tulekul järjekordne kabeturniir

Liitu Postimehe uudiskirjaga ja ole kursis päeva olulisimate uudistega!
Vali omale meelepärased teemad:
Aitäh, et liitusid
Postimehe uudiskirjaga!
Juba homme jõuab esimene uudiskiri sinuni.
TAGASI POSTIMEHE LEHELE