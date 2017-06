Põlvasse paigutatud süürlased otsustasid Eestist lahkuda

Taimaa and Iman, Syrian refugees, wait for the bus in Polva, a small town in southern Estonia. This week, Taimaa's and Iman's family decided to leave Estonia for Germany, with the faint hope of asking for asylum in a more prosperous country with a larger Muslim community. On assignment for @findinghome #refugees #estonia

