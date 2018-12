Ratas: kiiret paranemist kõigile vigastatutele ning jõudu politseile kahtlusaluse kiirel tabamisel

Emergency workers escort a woman after a shooting near the Christmas market in Strasbourg, eastern France, on December 11, 2018. - A gunman killed at least two people and seriously injured another 11 near the famed Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg before fleeing the scene, security officials said. Police launched a manhunt after the killer opened fire at around 7pm local time (1800 GMT), sending crowds of evening shoppers fleeing for safety. (Photo by Abdesslam MIRDASS / AFP)

FOTO: ABDESSLAM MIRDASS / AFP