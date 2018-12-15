USA siseminister Ryan Zinke lahkub aasta lõpuks ametist ja tema mantlipärija tehakse teatavaks järgmisel nädalal, teatas president Donald Trump.
«Siseminister Ryan Zinke lahkub valitsusest aasta lõpuks pärast pea kahte ametiaastat. Ryan saavutas ametiajal palju ning tahan teda tänada meie riigi teenimise eest,» kirjutas Trump Twitteris.
«Valitsus avaldab uue siseministri nime järgmisel nädalal,» lisas ta.
Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018
.......The Trump Administration will be announcing the new Secretary of the Interior next week.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018