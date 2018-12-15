L, 15.12.2018
USA president Donald Trump.

FOTO: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters/Scanpix

USA siseminister Ryan Zinke lahkub aasta lõpuks ametist ja tema mantlipärija tehakse teatavaks järgmisel nädalal, teatas president Donald Trump.

Ryan Zinke. 

FOTO: Cliff Owen / AP

«Siseminister Ryan Zinke lahkub valitsusest aasta lõpuks pärast pea kahte ametiaastat. Ryan saavutas ametiajal palju ning tahan teda tänada meie riigi teenimise eest,» kirjutas Trump Twitteris.

«Valitsus avaldab uue siseministri nime järgmisel nädalal,» lisas ta.

