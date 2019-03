TOPSHOT - Opposition leader Juan Guaido gives his thumb up to thousands of supporters, in Caracas on February 2, 2019. - Tens of thousands of protesters were set to pour onto the streets of Caracas to back self-proclaimed acting president Guaido's calls for early elections as international pressure increased on President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Major European countries have set a Sunday deadline for Maduro to call snap presidential elections. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)

FOTO: JUAN BARRETO / AFP