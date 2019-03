Hiinas loodi «sigimisvalmis» naiste andmebaas

The youngest girl in this database is 15y old. The youngest woman with BreedReady:«1» status is 18y. The average age is a bit above 32y, and the most aged woman with a BR:1 is 39 and with a BR:0 is 95y. All are single [89%], divorced [10%] or widow[1%]. About 82% lives in 北京市. pic.twitter.com/qCP7FvFMB7