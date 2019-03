epa07438399 Shocked family members stand outside the mosque following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalies and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, 15 March 2019. According to media reports on 15 March 2019, at least one gunman opened fire at around 1:40 pm local time after walking into the Masjid Al Noor Mosque, killing and wounding several of people. Armed police officers were deployed to the scene, along with emergency service personnel. There are also confirmed reports of a shooting at a second mosque in Christchurch, and both incidents have left at least 40 people dead and more than 20 people seriously wounded. Four people are in custody in connection with the shootings. EPA/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

FOTO: Martin Hunter / EPA