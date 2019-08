Põhja- ja Baltimaad arutavad septembris, mida teha Venemaaga ENPA-s

5928019 26.06.2019 A general view of the hall during a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), in Strasbourg, France. The PACE has officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session. In April 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and aftermath of the Crimea referendum. Since 2016, the Russian delegation has not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions in protest of the discrimination it faces within the organization. The country has also frozen its contributions to the Council of Europe, pledging to withhold future payments until such time as the Russian delegation’s rights are restored. Dominique Boutin / Sputnik

