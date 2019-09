Taifuun Lingling tappis inimesi ka Põhja-Koreas

epa07824744 A tree is knocked down due by the Typhoon Lingling in Seoul, South Korea, 07 September 2019. Typhoon Lingling hit the Seoul metropolitan area in the afternoon after passing southern resort of island of Jeju on the afternoon of September 06. Lingling's power ranks third among typhoons that have affected South Korea in history. EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

FOTO: KIM HEE-CHUL / EPA