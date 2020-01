Venemaa valetas Eesti Krimmi-turistide hulga suuremaks

epa07250257 The Russian flag, seen through barbed wire, flies over the Russian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, 27 December 2018, during a protest denouncing the disappearance of Crimean activists. The protesters demand for an inquiry into the disappearance of fifteen Crimean Tatars and pro-Ukrainian activists who went missing since the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014. They accuse Russian authorities of procrastinating and blocking an inquiry into the cases. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

FOTO: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA