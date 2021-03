GRAAFIKUD ⟩ Ööpäevaga tuvastati 1957 koroonapositiivset, suri üheksa inimest

A nose swab is taken from a man for a SARS CoV-2 rapid test at the Corona Antigen Rapid test center at the 'KitKat-Club' in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Germany recorded around 27,000 newly confirmed cases Thursday and over 650 additional deaths according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national disease control agency. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) FOTO: MARKUS SCHREIBER/AP