Miiniplahvatuses hukkus seitse Nigeri valimisametnikku

(210221) -- NIAMEY, Feb. 21, 2021 (Xinhua) -- The outgoing Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou casts his vote at a polling station in Niamey, Niger, Feb. 21, 2021. Voting for the second round of Niger's presidential election began on Sunday as more than 7.4 million Nigeriens are expected at polling stations to choose the successor of the outgoing president Mahamadou Issoufou. (Xinhua) - Xinhua -//CHINENOUVELLE_1.0929/2102211754/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/2102211801 FOTO: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA