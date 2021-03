GALERII ⟩ Vaata, millised on maailma parimad pressifotod

World Press Photo of the Year Nominee. Fighting Locust Invasion in East Africa. Henry Lenayasa, chief of the settlement of Archers Post, in Samburu County, Kenya, tries to scare away a massive swarm of locusts ravaging grazing area, on 24 April. Locust swarms devastated large areas of land, just as the coronavirus outbreak had begun to disrupt livelihoods. FOTO: Luis Tato, Spain, The Washington Post