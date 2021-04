Välismaa koroonapäevik ⟩ Taani loobub AstraZenecast, Leedu soovib karantiini pikendada

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen holds a news conference after a visit to the vaccination center in Roskilde Congress Center, Denmark April 12, 2021. Ritzau/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK. FOTO: RITZAU/via REUTERS