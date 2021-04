FOTOD ⟩ Eesti lähistel lendasid taas Venemaa strateegilised pommitajad

2 🇷🇺 bombers, escorted by a fighter 2ship were flying into the Baltic Sea from mainland 🇷🇺, where they operated with a 🇷🇺 airborne warning and control airplane. The Blackjack bombers flew in international airspace and returned to mainland 🇷🇺 after roughly 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/PGWolBdkEV