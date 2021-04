Tšehhi kavatseb kärpida Vene diplomaatide arvu

epa09152855 A national flag of Russia flies on the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, 22 April 2021. After no answer on ultimatum of Foreign Minister Kulhanek on 21 April to Russian ambassador to allow the return of Czech diplomats to Czech embassy in Russia till noon of 22 April, Kulhanek said that the same number of diplomats will remain at the Russian embassy in Prague as at the Czech embassy in Moscow. They have time till end of May to leave the Czech Republic. Russia expels 20 diplomats of the Czech embassy in Moscow in response to the decision of Czech authorities to expel 18 diplomats from the Russian embassy in Prague over accusation of alleged involvement of Russian intelligence services in an ammunition depot explosion in Vrbetice in 2014. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK FOTO: EPA/Scanpix