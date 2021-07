Nädala krimi ⟩ Mustakivi sillal viis korda kohalikku tulistanud teetöölisel polnud teist varianti

Tallinn, 01.08.2018 Tulistamine Mustakivi sillal. Kell 23.05 ajal sai häirekeskus teate, et Tallinnas Lasnamäel Laagna teel Mustakivi sillal tulistati tulirelvast meest. At 23.05 EEST on Wednesday evening the authorities received a call that a man had been shot in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district. According to the information currently available, a fight between two strangers escalated, and a shot was fired. The victim is in critical condition, the shooter was taken into custody. FOTO: MIHKEL MARIPUU/EESTI MEEDIA FOTO: Mihkel Maripuu/EESTI MEEDIA/SCANPIX