epa08933451 A handout photo made available by the Irish Government shows Irish Prime Mininster Micheal Martin holds a press briefing to introduce the publication of a report by Ireland's Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes (CIMBH) at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, 12 January 2021. An estimated 9,000 children died in Ireland's former 'mother and baby homes', where unmarried mothers were separated from their infant offsprings. EPA/JULIEN BEHAL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Foto: JULIEN BEHAL / HANDOUT/EPA