Venemaa ametnik võrdles hruštšovkade elanikke kariloomadega

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 28, 2017: A five-storey residential building, a Khrushchyovka, developed in the 1950s when Nikita Khrushchev was in power in the USSR, in a street in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to demolish all Khrushchyovka buildings in Moscow. Andrei Makhonin/TASS

FOTO: Andrei Makhonin / Andrei Makhonin/TASS