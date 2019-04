Geograafia Selts on Rail Balticu Harjumaa planeeringule vastu

PIC FROM Caters News - (PICTURED: The six ducklings on the train tracks) - This duckling has a good reason to look happy after being rescued from the path of an oncoming train just in the nick of time. The adorable family of ducklings were saved from certain death by two kind-hearted engineers who came to their rescue after finding them stranded on a train track in New Zealand. James Fox and Ryan Milligan from engineering company Tonkin and Taylor came across the vulnerable birds while working on the Main East Line near Pongakawa in the Bay of Plenty. The Geotechnics specialists were returning to base in a road-rail protector vehicle when the driver saw six ducklings stuck between the rails trying to get back to their mum. SEE CATERS COPY.

